National

DP presidential candidate cancels campaign schedule after wife's hospitalization

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 10:29       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 10:29
This photo taken last Tuesday, shows Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, at the party's ceremony for launching its presidential election committee in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken last Tuesday, shows Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, at the party's ceremony for launching its presidential election committee in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), has canceled his campaign activities set for Tuesday after his wife was admitted to a hospital for injuries sustained in a fall, his party said.

The former Gyeonggi governor had been scheduled to hold meetings with firefighters and young people on virtual assets and attend a convention for women, but all those events were called off after his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, was admitted to a hospital in Gyeonggi Province around 1:30 a.m.

"Lee spoke to organizers and people related to events that he is sorry for not keeping his promise (to attend the events)," the DP said.

It was not reported how the fall happened, but her injury is not serious, according to party officials.

"My schedule as a presidential candidate is important, but for today, I really want to nurse my wife," Lee was quoted by his aides as saying.

His absence at the 56th National Convention for Women in Seoul means there will be no face-to-face encounter with former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who is now the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

Two other presidential candidates, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party, are also scheduled to attend the event and reveal their policies for women. (Yonhap)

