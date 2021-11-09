 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea calls for heightened anti-coronavirus measures ahead of winter

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 9, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Nov 9, 2021 - 09:32
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Reuters)
A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Reuters)
North Korea has urged its people to stay on high alert against the possible spread of COVID-19, with the winter season just around the corner, according to its state media Tuesday.

Medical institutions beefed up campaigns on check-ups and personal hygiene, and set up measures to "find and treat all patients with respiratory diseases, including the cold, without exception," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The North's radio broadcaster Korean Central Broadcasting Station also ran a similar report, saying "not even an inch or a moment of complacency will be allowed" in efforts to stave off the virus.

"Newspapers and broadcasters ... are timely reporting on the routes and dangers of the virus, as well as the graveness of its impact so that everyone can fully have a shared sense of crisis," the broadcaster said.

The reports came as North Korea prepares to reopen its land border with China following prolonged border controls and travel restrictions to block the spread of the virus.

The reclusive regime has claimed to be coronavirus-free and has so far reported no coronavirus cases to the World Health Organization. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114