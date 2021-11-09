N. Korea calls for heightened anti-coronavirus measures ahead of winter

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Reuters)

North Korea has urged its people to stay on high alert against the possible spread of COVID-19, with the winter season just around the corner, according to its state media Tuesday.



Medical institutions beefed up campaigns on check-ups and personal hygiene, and set up measures to "find and treat all patients with respiratory diseases, including the cold, without exception," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.



The North's radio broadcaster Korean Central Broadcasting Station also ran a similar report, saying "not even an inch or a moment of complacency will be allowed" in efforts to stave off the virus.



"Newspapers and broadcasters ... are timely reporting on the routes and dangers of the virus, as well as the graveness of its impact so that everyone can fully have a shared sense of crisis," the broadcaster said.



The reports came as North Korea prepares to reopen its land border with China following prolonged border controls and travel restrictions to block the spread of the virus.



The reclusive regime has claimed to be coronavirus-free and has so far reported no coronavirus cases to the World Health Organization. (Yonhap)