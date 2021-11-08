[Graphic News] 93.7% of S. Koreans consider climate crisis ‘serious’: survey

Nearly 94 percent of South Koreans consider the climate crisis “serious,” but only half believe the issue is connected to human rights, a survey showed.
According to the survey of 1,500 people commissioned by the National Human Rights Commission, 80.4 percent responded that they are interested in the climate crisis issue.
Asked how serious the crisis is, 93.7 percent said “serious,” while 79.8 percent said climate change seriously affects people’s lives, according to the survey. (Yonhap)
