Indian Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to expand cooperation

From left: Jungyoon Yang, acting secretary-general of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Swapnil Thorat, second secretary for commerce at the Indian Embassy in Seoul, Surinder Bhagat, deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy in Seoul, Sachin Satpute, chairman of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, and Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry Korea affiliated South Korea- India Business Council president Neeti Virmani, vice-president Asha Kothari and council member Jinha Mahima Kim.(Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea)
The Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea and Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Oct. 29 signed a memorandum of understanding to support each other in economic, educational, cultural, commercial and industrial activities.
The signing ceremony was attended by eight officials, including Indian Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Surinder Bhagat, Indian Chamber of Commerce President Sachin Satpute and Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry affiliated South Korea-India Business Council President Neeti Virmani.
According to an Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea press release, the memorandum of understanding would facilitate inbound and outbound business missions, trade fairs, exhibitions, business summits, webinars and trade conferences at the local, global, bilateral and multilateral levels.
In the press release, the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea said the memorandum aims to assist members in building exchanges through events initiated by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea and Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and disseminate information and publications on gender empowerment policies, government schemes, commercial practices, national and international policies of trade and investment and the empowerment of women entrepreneurs.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)