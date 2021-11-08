Korea’s seniority-based wage system hampers diversity in employment: report

South Korean companies’ seniority-based salary system, by which the primary basis for a pay increase is the employee’s tenure, needs revision to deal with the country’s decades-old youth unemployment and retirement age extension issues, a report found Monday.





According to a report written by professor Lee Sang-hee of Korea Polytechnic University at the request of the Korea Economic Research Institute, South Korea saw the sharpest hike in one’s salary of up by 15.1 percent from the 10th year to the 20th year at work. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development average over the same period was 5.9 percent.



The country’s hierarchical pay system, also known as “hobongje” locally, is adopted by the majority of conglomerates and firms here with labor unions, giving employees increases in salary every year regardless of their productivity. Labor Ministry data showed that 54.9 percent of Korean companies operated on a hobongje basis in 2020, trending down from 58.7 percent in 2019 and 60.3 percent in 2017.



Although many companies have called for a change toward performance-based pay to lessen their financial burden in maintaining low-performing, long-term employees, no clear progress has been made mainly due to opposition from labor unions.



The KERI, a think tank affiliated with the country’s major business lobby group Federation of Korean Industries, said in a report that the country’s seniority-based wage system can cause discrimination among regular and nonregular workers as well as between conglomerates and SMEs.



The system could also cause diversity issues in the country’s job market, putting pressure on elderly workers to retire early and making it harder for young people to get employed, it added.



“Korea’s hierarchical salary system is irrational to compensate the regular workers based on their productivity, and deters employment of elderly and youths,” Lee said, adding that the seniority-based salary system should be revised by embracing opinions of not only the labor-management, but overall public sentiment.



According to OECD data, South Korea’s average salary stood at $42,300 as of last year, ranking it 19th out of 35 OECD member countries. It was the highest since 2003 when the country placed 24th with $32,100. The OECD average in 2020 was at $48,600.



