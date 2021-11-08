 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Asiana to increase flights to Singapore on travel bubble deal

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 8, 2021 - 10:17       Updated : Nov 8, 2021 - 10:17

Asiana‘s A321 NEO aircraft (Asian Airlines)
Asiana‘s A321 NEO aircraft (Asian Airlines)
Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest airline, said Monday it will increase the number of flights to Singapore starting this month as the two countries recently signed a travel bubble agreement.

A travel bubble refers to a quarantine-free travel partnership between two or more cities or countries with similar levels of COVID-19 cases.

Asiana has been operating three flights a week -- on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays -- on the Singapore route, and passengers are required to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine in both countries.

Under the agreement, Asiana will add one flight on Saturdays starting Nov. 15 and another on Sundays beginning Dec. 1 to keep pace with increasing outbound travel demand amid the nationwide vaccination campaign, the company said in a statement.

Starting Nov. 15, those who have had two weeks elapse since their second round of vaccinations and submit negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results will be exempt from the mandatory self-isolation, it said.

The quarantine-free vaccinated travel lane (VTL) will be available for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, but the VTL won't be applied to flights on Saturdays, the company said.

"It means only fully vaccinated people who tested negative in the PCR coronavirus test will be allowed to use the VTL," a company spokesman said.

In July, the carrier resumed flights to Saipan under the travel bubble agreement. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114