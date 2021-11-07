 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

93.7 percent of S. Koreans consider climate crisis 'serious': survey

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 7, 2021 - 10:26       Updated : Nov 7, 2021 - 10:26
The headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Nearly 94 percent of South Koreans consider the climate crisis "serious," but only half believe the issue is connected to human rights, a survey showed Sunday.

According to the survey of 1,500 people commissioned by the National Human Rights Commission, 80.4 percent responded that they are interested in the climate crisis issue.

Asked how serious the crisis is, 93.7 percent said "serious," while 79.8 percent said climate change seriously affects people's lives, according to the survey.

But only 52.1 percent of the respondents thought the issue is related to human rights.

Duroo, a nonprofit organization of lawyers, and law firm Jipyong, which conducted the survey, said the government should make greater efforts to provide people with information on climate change's relations to human rights.

The human rights watchdog commissioned the survey after about 40 people filed a joint petition claiming their human rights were violated due to the climate crisis, such as climate change leading to more accidents at construction sites and other workplaces.

"There have not been sufficient social discussions on the relations between climate change and human rights," a report of the survey said. "The Human Rights Commission should play a more active role." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114