 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Prosecution spokespersons' official phones seized amid criticism of press survillance

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 7, 2021 - 10:12       Updated : Nov 7, 2021 - 10:12
The undated file photo shows the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The undated file photo shows the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The inspection department of the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office (SPPO) has seized mobile phones of former and incumbent SPPO spokespersons as part of an investigation into cases allegedly involving opposition presidential nominee Yoon Seok-youl, sparking criticism the office is trying to spying on the press.

The official phones of current SPPO spokesperson Suh In-sun and her two predecessors were seized on Oct. 29 as the inspection office pressured Suh to turn the devices in voluntarily or face an inspection for noncooperation, sources said.

Suh's phone was currently in use, and she was keeping the devices of her two predecessors, which haven't been in use since they left their jobs. SPPO spokespersons use official phones to respond to queries from reporters.

The inspection office said the seizure was part of an investigation into cases allegedly involving former Prosecutor General Yoon, including allegations that the top prosecutors' office conspired with the main opposition People Power Party to open an investigation into key ruling camp figures.

But the seizure sparked criticism the SPPO is trying to spy on the press.

Yoon was prosecutor general until his retirement in early March. Since then, he joined the main opposition party and was selected as its standard-bearer for the March 9 presidential election. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114