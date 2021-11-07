Prosecution spokespersons' official phones seized amid criticism of press survillance

The undated file photo shows the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The inspection department of the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office (SPPO) has seized mobile phones of former and incumbent SPPO spokespersons as part of an investigation into cases allegedly involving opposition presidential nominee Yoon Seok-youl, sparking criticism the office is trying to spying on the press.



The official phones of current SPPO spokesperson Suh In-sun and her two predecessors were seized on Oct. 29 as the inspection office pressured Suh to turn the devices in voluntarily or face an inspection for noncooperation, sources said.



Suh's phone was currently in use, and she was keeping the devices of her two predecessors, which haven't been in use since they left their jobs. SPPO spokespersons use official phones to respond to queries from reporters.



The inspection office said the seizure was part of an investigation into cases allegedly involving former Prosecutor General Yoon, including allegations that the top prosecutors' office conspired with the main opposition People Power Party to open an investigation into key ruling camp figures.



But the seizure sparked criticism the SPPO is trying to spy on the press.



Yoon was prosecutor general until his retirement in early March. Since then, he joined the main opposition party and was selected as its standard-bearer for the March 9 presidential election. (Yonhap)