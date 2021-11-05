 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks retreat on institutional sell-offs

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:23       Updated : Nov 5, 2021 - 16:23

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks retreated on Friday, led by institutional sell-offs. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) lost 13.95 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 2,969.27 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 676 million shares worth some 12.4 trillion won ($10.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 608 to 269.

Institutions sold a net 446 billion won, while retail investors purchased 388 billion won. Foreigners bought a net 41 billion won.

After a choppy start, most large caps increasingly lost ground, particularly marked by losses in financial, steel and chemical heavyweights.

"Stocks related to China seem to have performed weak on worries about possibilities of Chinese stagflation," Samsung Securities analyst Jeong Myung-ji said.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 0.57 percent to 70,200 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.94 percent to 107,000 won. Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, added 0.47 percent to 215,000 won.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics slipped 0.12 percent to 864,000 won, financial top cap Kakao Bank shed 4.67 percent to 57,200 won, and steelmaker Posco retreated 4.2 percent to 285,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,185.2 won against the US dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114