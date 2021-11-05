Korea Shipbuilding grabs W748b order for 3 LNG carriers

This file photo shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate, Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has obtained a 748 billion-won ($632 million) deal to build three LNG carriers.



The vessels will be delivered to an Oceania customer from the second half of 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.



With the latest deal, KSOE has bagged orders worth $20.9 billion so far this year, far exceeding this year's order target of $14.9 billion.



KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., operates three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (Yonhap)