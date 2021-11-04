 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS

EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip

By 이민지
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 19:35       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 19:35
4일 열린 속초해경 사랑의 연탄나누기 행사에 참여한 직원들이 연탄을 나르고 있다. 속초해경은 이날 속초연탄은행을 통해 구매한 연탄 1천200장을 지역의 어려운 이웃 6가구에 전달했다. [속초해경 제공·재판매 및 DB 금지] 연합뉴스
4일 열린 속초해경 사랑의 연탄나누기 행사에 참여한 직원들이 연탄을 나르고 있다. 속초해경은 이날 속초연탄은행을 통해 구매한 연탄 1천200장을 지역의 어려운 이웃 6가구에 전달했다. [속초해경 제공·재판매 및 DB 금지] 연합뉴스

W0274-----

r p BC-AS--Taiwan-EU 2ndLd-Writethru 11-04 0361

^BC-AS--Taiwan-EU, 2nd Ld-Writethru,0361〈

^EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip〈

^The head of a European Parliament delegation on its first official visit to Taiwan says it's ``high time'' for the European Union to step up cooperation with the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China〈

^AP Photo transref:XHG401, transref:XHG402, transref:XHG403, transref:XHG404〈

^Eds: UPDATES: With Chinese response to visit; details. With AP Photos.〈

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) _ The head of a European Parliament delegation on its first official visit to Taiwan said Thursday that it's ``high time'' for the European Union to step up cooperation with the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China.

Thirteen lawmakers from the Parliament's committee on foreign interference in democratic processes met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the second day of their three-day visit.

``We came here with a very simple, very clear message. You are not alone,'' said Raphael Glucksmann, the French chair of the committee. ``Europe is standing with you, by you, in the defense of freedom and the defense of rule of law and human dignity.''

``It is high time for the European Union to step up its cooperation with Taiwan,'' she said.

Tsai kept her welcome remarks short, calling the visit ``highly significant'' and saying Taiwan was willing to share its experience in combating disinformation and that it wants to build a ``democratic alliance'' against disinformation.

Last month, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the body to ``intensify EU-Taiwan political relations.'' The non-binding resolution also called for changing the name of the representative office in Taiwan to the European Union Office in Taiwan, and to establish a bilateral investment agreement with the island.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke out against the visit Thursday, saying it ``urges the European side to correct its mistakes and not to send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as to avoid serious impact on China-EU relations.''

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing that ``the fact that Taiwan is part of China cannot be changed.''

The visit comes amid growing support among Western countries for the democratic island, which China claims as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and rising negative perceptions toward Beijing.

4일 열린 속초해경 사랑의 연탄나누기 행사에 참여한 직원들이 연탄을 나르고 있다. 속초해경은 이날 속초연탄은행을 통해 구매한 연탄 1천200장을 지역의 어려운 이웃 6가구에 전달했다. [속초해경 제공·재판매 및 DB 금지] 연합뉴스
4일 열린 속초해경 사랑의 연탄나누기 행사에 참여한 직원들이 연탄을 나르고 있다. 속초해경은 이날 속초연탄은행을 통해 구매한 연탄 1천200장을 지역의 어려운 이웃 6가구에 전달했다. [속초해경 제공·재판매 및 DB 금지] 연합뉴스

China has sent an increasing number of fighter jets toward the island in a prolonged campaign of military harassment since at least last year, when Taiwan began publicly releasing the data.

___

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng contributed to this report.

AP-WF-11-04-21 1016GMT〈

4일 서울 송파구 잠실야구장에서 열린 2021 프로야구 KBO 포스트시즌 준플레이오프 1차전 두산 베어스와 LG 트윈스의 경기. 부상으로 경기에서 빠진 LG 오지환과 이상호가 응원석에 앉아있다. 연합뉴스
4일 서울 송파구 잠실야구장에서 열린 2021 프로야구 KBO 포스트시즌 준플레이오프 1차전 두산 베어스와 LG 트윈스의 경기. 부상으로 경기에서 빠진 LG 오지환과 이상호가 응원석에 앉아있다. 연합뉴스


By 이민지 (leeminji@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114