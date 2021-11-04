LG Energy Solution joins global ESG alliance

(Yonhap)
LG Energy Solution said Thursday it has joined a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental and ethical conditions in their global supply chains.
The company said it is the first Korean battery producer to join the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) which has some 180 members including Apple, Google, Volkswagen and Tesla.
By becoming a member of the RBA, LG Energy Solution will apply RBA’s code of conduct in labor, health and safety, environment, ethics and management systems to its own business to prevent supply chain risks, and ensure its workplaces and partner firms meet RBA standards.
The company has also joined RBA’s Responsible Labor Initiative to better protect workers’ rights and the Responsible Mineral Initiative, which seeks responsible procurement of minerals and supply chain management. The RMI membership is important in assessing original equipment makers for cars in Europe.
LG Energy Solution recently announced its vision and goals for environmental, social and corporate management and aims to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. (Yonhap)
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)