[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Ron’s Gone Wrong

(US)

Opened Oct. 27

Animation

Directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith



In the future, the AI robot model B-bot is every child’s friend. Middle schooler Barney Pudowski’s deepest wish is to get a B-bot since he is the only student in the school who doesn’t own one. One day he finally gets a robot named Ron. But there seems to be something wrong with Ron, who can’t connect to the network.







Dune

(US)

Opened Oct. 20

Science fiction

Directed by Denis Villeneuve



In the year 10191, Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) is born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. In his dream, he meets a strange woman from the dangerous desert planet Arrakis. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over Arrakis’ exclusive supply of precious resources that could unlock humanity’s great potential, Paul and his family receive an order to head to the planet.







Venom: Let There Be Carnage

(US)

Opened Oct. 13

Action

Directed by Andy Serkis



Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien Venom. One day, serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom. With Kasady and Carnage on the loose, the city descends into chaos.





