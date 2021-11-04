Blockchain firm AMAXG enters NFT business

AMAXG CEO Choi Jeong-moo (AMAXG)

Blockchain company AMAXG said on Thursday it has entered the nonfungible token platform business to trade unique and noninterchangeable data stored on digital ledgers.



AMAXG said it recently opened a digital asset NFT transaction platform named BIZA-UVIT, and built strategic partnerships with the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organizations of Korea (FACO), the Global Medical Aesthetic Exchange Association (GMAEA) and the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association.





AMAXG office in California (AMAXG)