Blockchain firm AMAXG enters NFT business

Blockchain company AMAXG said on Thursday it has entered the nonfungible token platform business to trade unique and noninterchangeable data stored on digital ledgers.
AMAXG said it recently opened a digital asset NFT transaction platform named BIZA-UVIT, and built strategic partnerships with the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organizations of Korea (FACO), the Global Medical Aesthetic Exchange Association (GMAEA) and the Korea Blockchain Enterprise Promotion Association.
FACO plans to digitalize artworks, auction and sell them globally through BIZA-UVIT.
GMAEA will use AMAXG’s two-way artificial intelligence education platform named BIZA-Metaversity, BIZA-UVIT and a decentralized person-to-person shopping mall called BIZA Empire Mall.
“AMAXG is securing the world’s only original technology that enables building big data and linking AI using blockchain,” said Choi Jeong-moo, CEO of AMAXG.
“BIZA Metaversity and BIZA-UVIT will evolve and grow into a global platform that blends with metaverse."
