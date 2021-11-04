[News Focus] Almost half of salaried women lack regular status

A job fair for women is held at Yangcheon-gu Office in Seoul on Oct. 8. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Recent employment data has raised the possibility that nonregular employees could make up the majority of salaried female workers in South Korea as soon as 2022, should current trends continue.



According to Statistics Korea, nonregular employees -- such as temporary workers and part-timers -- accounted for 4.49 million of South Korea’s 9.47 million salaried women in August. The state-run agency publicizes the yearly data each August.



The data shows job security for women has quite deteriorated over the past five years.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)