National

N. Korea calls for thorough wintertime anti-virus measures

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 4, 2021 - 10:51       Updated : Nov 4, 2021 - 10:51

This composite image shows anti-virus measures being made in North Korea. (Yonhap News TV)
This composite image shows anti-virus measures being made in North Korea. (Yonhap News TV)
North Korea called Thursday for thorough preventive measures against COVID-19 for the winter season.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant against the pandemic, saying the virus can be transmitted even through falling snow.

"In the winter season, it is important to be aware as ever to make thorough anti-virus measures," it said.

The newspaper described virus control and prevention steps during the winter as an "important political" project to determine whether progress would be made in the first year of the North's five-year economic plan.

At the country's eighth party congress in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled a new development scheme focusing on self-reliance amid strict border controls against the virus and global sanctions on its economy.

The reclusive regime has claimed to be coronavirus-free and has so far reported no COVID-19 cases to the World Health Organization. (Yonhap)

