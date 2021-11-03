 Back To Top
National

US military investigating death of American soldier in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2021 - 22:14       Updated : Nov 3, 2021 - 22:14
A file photo of a US military base in South Korea (Yonhap)
A file photo of a US military base in South Korea (Yonhap)
The US military said Wednesday it was looking into the death of an American soldier dispatched to South Korea on a rotational mission.

US Army Sgt. Joe Haflei, 33, of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, was pronounced dead on Oct. 17 at a South Korean Army base near the central city of Daejeon, the US military said in a press release.

Authorities are investigating details of the soldier's death, it said, adding that foul play was not suspected. (Yonhap)
