US military investigating death of American soldier in S. Korea

A file photo of a US military base in South Korea (Yonhap)

The US military said Wednesday it was looking into the death of an American soldier dispatched to South Korea on a rotational mission.



US Army Sgt. Joe Haflei, 33, of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, was pronounced dead on Oct. 17 at a South Korean Army base near the central city of Daejeon, the US military said in a press release.



Authorities are investigating details of the soldier's death, it said, adding that foul play was not suspected. (Yonhap)