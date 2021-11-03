[Today’s K-pop] Wanna One may reunite: report



There have been talks about Wanna One reuniting, according to local media reports on Wednesday.



CJ ENM confirmed that it is discussing a range of plans including MAMA, a concert and an album, with all members of the boy band, following the reports.



The project group was formed through the second season of audition program “Produce 101” in 2017 and officially disbanded after approximately 1 1/2 years. During the period, it sold over combined 1 million copies of two albums and toured as many as 14 cities around the world and put on 20 live shows.



All former members, including Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Ong Seongwoo, Ha Seongwoon and Hwang Minhyun, are active either as a solo musician or as a band. Some, according to reports, already agreed that they would like to do it properly if they are going to do it.



The last time the band performed as one was a concert from January 2019.



Laboum drops 3rd EP after reshuffle





(Credit: Interpark Music Plus)



Girl group Laboum held a media showcase Wednesday to bring out its third EP “Blossom.”



It has been about a year since its digital single “Cheese” and the band came back as a quartet, after a member left in September, and changed its management firm.



The goal is not to let fans feel the changes or absence, said leader Soyeon.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for months,” she said.



The album title embodies that the four are blossoming like flowers, explained Jinye. All members participated in writing the songs, trying to create music that is familiar and easy to listen to, according to Solbin.



Focus track “Kiss Kiss” is like a love letter, which expresses how love can be soft like scattering flower petals and yet powerful like heavy summer rain said Soyeon who co-wrote the lyric.



“I like the part ‘fear also makes my heart beat faster,’” said Soyeon adding that it slightly resembles their own situation.



CNBlue’s Jung Yonghwa to hold solo concert





(Credit: Millennium Symphony Orchestra)



Jung Yonghwa of CNBlue will fill up the stage with an orchestra for a solo concert on Nov. 25, said agency FNC Entertainment Wednesday.



The main vocal of the band will demonstrate his explosive singing and refined tone that will be further enhanced by the grand and sophisticated performance of Millennium Symphony Orchestra, added the firm.



The concert, titled “Wonderful Singer: Jung Yonghwa,” will be held in southern Seoul on Nov. 25. It will be the first time he will perform in the presence of his fans since the COVID-19 breakout.



Separately, Jung is cast as the male lead, a globally recognized Korean star, in a drama adaptation of a webtoon. He has appeared in a series of television dramas since 2009.



Meanwhile, the band returned after 11 months with its ninth EP called “Wanted” on Oct. 20. Jung wrote the words and melody of title track “Love Cut.”



Victon to host fan meet to mark 5th anniversary





(Credit: PlayM Entertainment)