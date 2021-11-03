[Graphic News] Non-regular workers rise to over 38% of total amid pandemic

The proportion of temporary workers in South Korea rose to over 38 percent of all salaried workers in August in the wake of the fallout from the pandemic, data showed.
The number of non-regular workers, including part-timers and outsourced laborers, came to 8.07 million as of August, up 640,000, or 8.6 percent, from the previous year, according to the data by Statistics Korea.
They accounted for 38.4 percent of the country‘s 20.99 million salaried workers. The percentage was up from 36.3 percent in 2019.
Of the irregular workers, 3.58 million, or 44.3 percent were men, while 4.49 million were women, the data showed. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don
)