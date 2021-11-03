Korea unlikely to enter long-term recession: experts

(From left, front row) Lee Sung-ju, president of Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, Na Eun-gyung, president of NAS Communication, Choi Jung-wha, president of CICI, Lee Kyung-soo, head of Meritz Securities Research Center, Philip Turner, New Zealand ambassador and Didier Beltoise, president of Cs, pose for a photo at a seminar held at the German ambassador’s residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. Behind them on the second row stands Singaporean Ambassador Eric Teo (far left) and German Ambassador Michael Reiffenstuel (second left). (CICI)