 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital: state media

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2021 - 15:15       Updated : Nov 3, 2021 - 15:15

North Korea's Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun (C) inspects a construction site of 10,000 apartments in the North Korean capital, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea's Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun (C) inspects a construction site of 10,000 apartments in the North Korean capital, in this undated photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea is nearing the completion of a major housing project to construct 10,000 high-rise apartment units in its capital eight months after breaking ground, state media said Wednesday.

Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun visited the construction site, according to the Korean Central News Agency, which reported the construction work is "in the final stage."

During the North's eighth party congress in January, North Korea announced its aim of building 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025, or 10,000 units each year.

In March, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a groundbreaking ceremony to build 10,000 apartments in the capital.

Last month, its state media reported the country has cleared tens of thousands of square meters of land in the western Pyongyang area of Mangyongdae to build more homes. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114