 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

23 Thais busted for alleged distribution, use of illegal drugs: police

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2021 - 15:08       Updated : Nov 3, 2021 - 15:08
This photo, provided by the Dongjak Police Station in central Seoul on Wednesday, shows illegal drugs seized in a crackdown of an international drug trafficking ring that operated in the country. (Dongjak Police Station)
This photo, provided by the Dongjak Police Station in central Seoul on Wednesday, shows illegal drugs seized in a crackdown of an international drug trafficking ring that operated in the country. (Dongjak Police Station)
A total of 23 Thai nationals have been apprehended in a recent crackdown of a drug trafficking ring targeting migrant workers in South Korea, police said Wednesday.

Seventeen of them were drug traffickers and six were users, the Seoul Dongjak Police Station said.

All but three drug users have since been formally arrested, the police said.

The ring's head of drug distribution is suspected of having smuggled a total of 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Thailand to South Korea via international shipping on four occasions between April and October.

The volume of the smuggled drugs, worth about 16 billion won ($13.5 million), was enough to be administered to 83,000 people at the same time, according to the police.

In the crackdown, the police seized 1.3 kg of meth and 685 tablets of yaba, a combination of meth and caffeine, as well as criminal proceeds of 97.2 million won.

The ring was found to have used social network services to mostly sell drugs to foreigners working across the country.

The police said they will work with Interpol and local authorities to investigate a person who was in charge of supplying the drugs from Thailand.

"We will further strengthen crackdowns on international drug trafficking in cooperation with the related authorities, including the Korea Customs Service," a police official said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114