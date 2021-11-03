Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,050, the defense ministry said.



Among the new cases is a Navy officer who tested positive while in quarantine following a vacation. A civilian employee of the Army also contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.



The other cases are an officer of a military unit attached to the defense ministry, a Navy officer and two Army soldiers.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 48 are still under treatment. (Yonhap)