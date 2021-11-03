 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

CJ Group vows to invest big in future growth engines

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 3, 2021 - 11:43       Updated : Nov 3, 2021 - 11:43

This photo shows Chairman Lee Jae-hyun announcing the group's mid-term vision online. (CJ Group)
This photo shows Chairman Lee Jae-hyun announcing the group's mid-term vision online. (CJ Group)
South Korean food and entertainment giant CJ Group said Wednesday it will invest more than 10 trillion won ($8.5 billion) in four future growth engines over the next three years.

The conglomerate said the four sectors consist of culture, platform, wellness and sustainability.

"CJ will ramp up efforts to globalize and digitalize existing business operations based on culture and platform," CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun said on the group's mid-term vision in an online message.

"Armed with the basic corporate spirit of wellness and sustainability, the group will also seek to achieve innovative growth through new business areas down the road."

In particular, CJ Group said it plans to invest 4.3 trillion won by 2023 to secure intangible assets, such as brand, future innovative technologies, artificial intelligence and new talent.

It marks the first time since 2010 that Chairman Lee has explained the group's business vision to its employees.

CJ's announcement comes as the group believes its growth has been in the doldrums due to the business expansion of domestic and overseas platform firms and stiffer competition in existing business areas.

A group official said the group is targeting to derive 70 percent of its sales growth from the four future growth engines within the next three years. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114