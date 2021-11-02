 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Number of delivery workers hits new high in 2020 amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 2, 2021 - 15:18       Updated : Nov 2, 2021 - 15:18

 

The number of delivery workers in South Korea swelled nearly 12 percent in the second half of last year to hit a record high amid the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy had 390,000 carriers as of the end of December last year, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Statistics Korea.

The tally covers mail carriers, door-to-door couriers, food delivery workers, newspaper delivery workers and carriers of milk and other beverages. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
