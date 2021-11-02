 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Prosecutor Son summoned for Yoon Seok-youl’s alleged political meddling

If anti-corruption agency secures critical evidence, future probe to point to Yoon

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 2, 2021 - 14:44       Updated : Nov 2, 2021 - 14:56
A car carrying public prosecutor Son Jun-sung enters the Gwacheon Government Complex in Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday, for an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. (Yonhap)
A car carrying public prosecutor Son Jun-sung enters the Gwacheon Government Complex in Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday, for an investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. (Yonhap)
Public prosecutor Son Jun-sung was summoned for questioning Tuesday in the probe into alleged political meddling involving presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl, two months into the investigation.

Son, the former chief of investigative information policy at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, is accused of ordering subordinate prosecutors and Rep. Kim Woong of the main opposition People Power Party to write complaints and collect evidence against ruling party figures and some journalists ahead of last year’s general elections. Speculation has swirled as to whether Son did it for then-Prosecutor General Yoon.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials charged Son with abuse of authority, leaking secrets in public affairs and violating personal information protection and public official election laws.

Following the inspection of Son, the agency plans to summon Rep. Kim later this week.

One of the key pieces of evidence presented by the anti-corruption agency is a photo file of a complaint delivered by Rep. Kim to informant Cho Sung-eun via a Telegram message in April last year, which shows “Sent by Son Jun-sung.” The agency said Son’s subordinate searched online for the same complaint around that time.

The issue of Tuesday’s investigation is expected to be whether Son ordered his subordinate to search for the complaint and made him write a complaint. So far, no direct evidence has been obtained by the anti-corruption agency that Son was involved in the process of writing and delivering the complaint.

If the agency is able to secure additional critical evidence through Tuesday’s probe, future investigations are expected to focus on Yoon.

However, as Son denies most of the allegations, including orders to write a complaint, the probe will likely take some time. During the warrant substantive examination last month, Son insisted, “I never worked for Yoon Seok-youl personally.”

Authorities have digital forensics data on Cho’s smartphone. They have also confiscated Son’s smartphone, but have not yet secured the phone’s password.

The Democratic Party of Korea raised the offensive level against Yoon Seok-yeol and the People Power Party, citing the summoning of Son.

Yoon Ho-jung, floor leader of the party, said Tuesday that Son is deceiving investigative agencies and the public by trying to drag out the process until the opposition presidential candidate is decided. The final presidential candidate of the People Power Party is to be selected Friday.

Despite the allegations, Yoon Seok-yeol’s approval remains high among supporters.

In a recent hypothetical matchup, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party’s sole presidential candidate, had 33.2 percent support while Yoon marked 32.4 percent. The survey was conducted with 1,016 men and women aged 18 or older nationwide by the Korea Society Opinion Institute on Friday and Saturday.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114