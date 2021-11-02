 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

GC Pharma’s Hunter syndrome treatment receives orphan drug designation in EU

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 2, 2021 - 16:32       Updated : Nov 2, 2021 - 16:32
GC Pharma's corporate logo (GC Pharma)
GC Pharma's corporate logo (GC Pharma)
GC Pharma announced Tuesday that the European Medicines Agency has granted orphan drug designation to its Hunterase ICV, a novel treatment for mucopolysaccharidosis type II, also known as the Hunter syndrome.

The designation brings a variety of significant advantages under the EMA’s effort to encourage the development of drugs to treat rare diseases or conditions.

GC Pharma said the company will be able to speed up regulatory procedures to market Hunterase ICV in Europe.

Hunterase ICV can be administered directly into the brain of a patient. By inserting a device in the head, the drug can reach the brain cells and central nervous system, according to the company.

With existing intravenous formulations, the drugs were unable to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and thus unable to reach the cerebral parenchyma, the functional tissue in the brain.

GC Pharma CEO Huh Eun-chul said the company will continue to make efforts to address the urgent, unmet needs of families and patients living with Hunter syndrome.

In January, GC Pharma received manufacturing and marketing approval for Hunterase ICV in Japan.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114