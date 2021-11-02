 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

SK Chemicals mass-produces chemically recycled plastic in world first

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 2, 2021 - 15:23       Updated : Nov 2, 2021 - 15:24
SK Chemicals’ recyclable plastic products under the firm’s brand Ecotria
SK Chemicals’ recyclable plastic products under the firm’s brand Ecotria
In a world first, SK Chemicals has begun mass-producing chemically recycled copolyester, a synthetic plastic widely used in packaging, the firm said Tuesday.

According to the South Korean chemical company, it will produce more than 10,000 metric tons of chemically recycled plastic and supply it to cosmetics brands at home and abroad.

“Not a single company in the world has ever mass-produced plastic via chemical recycling because it requires a secure supply chain of plastic waste as well as a high level of refining and extraction technology,” a company official said.

To ensure a stable supply of raw materials, SK Chemicals in May acquired a 10 percent stake in Shuye, a Chinese firm that specializes in recycling plastic waste. Through the partnership, SK Chemicals secured 20,000 tons of plastic waste and established a production line of copolyester in Ulsan.

SK Chemicals aims to increase the ratio of recyclable products to 50 percent by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030, as demand for eco-friendly packaging is on the rise. L’Oreal, for instance, aims to make a complete shift to recyclable or bio-based packaging materials by 2030.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114