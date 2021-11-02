LG Innotek recycles all industrial waste at Gumi plant

Park Yeong-su (right), LG Innotek’s chief of safety and environment, and Yeom Hee-jeong, an executive at UL Korea, pose for a photo Monday as LG Innotek’s Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang Province received a platinum grade certification for Zero Waste to Landfill. (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek said on Tuesday its Gumi factory in North Gyeongsang Province has earned international certification for having zero waste go to landfill, a first in the materials and components industry here.
The electronic parts supplier said its Gumi plant received platinum grade “Zero Waste to Landfill” certification from the international institution Underwriters Laboratories for its resource circulation efforts.
ZWTL grants different grades based on how much industrial waste is recycled -- platinum for 100 percent, gold for 95 to 99 percent and silver for 90 to 94 percent.
LG Innotek’s Gumi plant recycles nearly 22,000 tons of waste annually. This reduces greenhouse gas emissions by some 970 tons per year, an effect equivalent to planting 150,000 pine trees, according to the company.
LG Innotek recycles glass waste and synthetic resin waste generated from its factories as materials for cement or plastic; collects gold and copper from wastewater sludge and other waste and reuses it to minimize raw materials going to waste.
“We will seek an ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) leadership that meets global standards by setting goals to achieve carbon neutrality and joining the RE100,” said Park Yeong-su, LG Innotek’s chief of safety and environment, referring to a global initiative to bring together businesses committed to 100 percent renewable energy.
