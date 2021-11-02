 Back To Top
National

Unification minister, WHO chief agree to boost cooperation on N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 2, 2021 - 10:48       Updated : Nov 2, 2021 - 10:48

Unification Minister Lee In-young (L) poses for a photo with the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Monday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young has held talks with the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva and agreed to strengthen cooperation on North Korea's public health issues, his office said Tuesday.

Lee's meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took place Monday (local time) after the minister accompanied President Moon Jae-in on his latest Vatican visit.

"(The two sides) exchanged opinions on North Korea's COVID-19 situation and ways to cooperate in its public health and medical sectors," the ministry said in a release.

On the same day, Lee also met with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Jagan Chapagain and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Vice-President Gilles Carbonnier, and agreed to continue close communications to push for the reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, and on other humanitarian issues involving North Korea.

Lee was set to wrap up his Europe visit and return home Wednesday. (Yonhap)

