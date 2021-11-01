 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

‘Tomb of the River’ director says he was inspired by PyeongChang Winter Olympics

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 1, 2021 - 21:12       Updated : Nov 1, 2021 - 21:12
A scene from “Tomb of the River” starring Jang Hyuk (JNC Media Group)
A scene from “Tomb of the River” starring Jang Hyuk (JNC Media Group)

The director of the upcoming Korean action film “Tomb of the River” Yoon Young-bin said he got the idea for the film’s script from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The movie’s Korean title, “Gangneung,” is the name of a city in Gangwon Province, on South Korea’s east coast. The city is also adjacent to PyeongChang.

“After Korea was liberated, Gangneung never received any development assistance,” Yoon said during a brief press conference held at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in eastern Seoul on Monday. “And then things changed after PyeongChang Olympics. More hotels were established and there was also a new KTX (Korean Train Express) line. As a person who lives in that city, I am excited about the change but at the same time, there are some worries. Part of me hopes for Gangneung to stay the same. With that mixed emotion, I wrote this script.”

In the film, a member of a crime gang Kim Gil-seok (Yu Oh-seong) became responsible for constructing the biggest resort in Gangneung before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. However, things turn extremely violent when another crime gang member Lee Min-seok (Jang Hyuk) attempts to take over the resort.

During the brief press conference, Yu said the new movie has some similarities to his previous hit films “ Beat” directed by Kim Sung-su and “Friend” directed by Kwak Kyung-taek.

“They are all Korean crime action films. Also, they showcase stories about losers of our society. They also all have compassion for people,” he explained.

“Our film is the first Korean films to be released after adopting ‘With Corona.’ I hope audiences can enjoy it while being safe,” Yu added.

Yu’s co-star Jang talked about what he focused on while playing the villain role in “Tomb of the River."
 
A scene from “Tomb of the River” starring Yu Oh-seong (JNC Media Group)
A scene from “Tomb of the River” starring Yu Oh-seong (JNC Media Group)

“I thought of my character (Lee Min-seok) as a person that is constantly crossing an ocean. And to survive in that situation, his choices were inevitable,” Jang said. “So, instead of focusing on the fact that I am playing a villain role, I tried to understand his inner thoughts.”

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114