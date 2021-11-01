[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz dips deeper into hip-hop with 3rd single

(Credit: Cre.ker Entertainment)



The Boyz exuded charisma at the online showcase held on Monday to introduce its third single “Maverick.”



It has been only three months since its sixth EP “Thrill-ing” but the members were full of confidence saying that the new single will show the band itself even clearer.



“We wanted to showcase more diverse sides of us as fast as possible,” said Eric adding with chuckles that there were no difficulties preparing for the return except for the “slightly demanding” choreography.



Title track “Maverick” is a hip-hop tune with catchy rhythm and powerful vocals through which they declare that they are not afraid to show themselves as they are.



“Our confidence is entrenched in the performance,” said Sunwoo underlining that they are capable of pushing themselves beyond limit. How they span across different concepts without any boundaries may be their traits, chimed in Joo Haknyeon.



2AM returns after 7 years full of gratitude





(Credit: Culture Depot)



Veteran ballad band 2AM came back with an EP Monday after seven years of hiatus.



The four bandmates talked about the five-track EP, named “Ballad 21 F/W,” that includes songs made by star producers Park Jinyoung and Bang Sihyuk.



“I am one of the fans of 2AM who is eagerly waiting for the moment [for us] to return to the stage,” said Changmin adding that the EP is a collection of songs that will warm up hearts.



“It contains nostalgia for the music from the time when the term ballad idol was coined, as well as the sensibilities unique to 2AM,” explained Cho Kwon. They have earnestly put their efforts so as to make music that reflects how much they have matured and improved since then, he emphasized.



The quartet could not thank the two producers enough for participating in the makings of the album.



“Both of them was very much devoted and passionate, from giving us songs and to directing and mastering them. And it reminded me of how I felt back then,” said Seulong.



ITZY to officially debut in Japan next month





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



ITZY will enter Japan in earnest putting out a best-of album next month, according to label JYP Entertainment on Monday.



The band will release “IT’z ITZY,” which will contain Japanese version of its hit songs -- from “Dalla Dalla,” “ICY,” “Wannabe,” and “Not Shy” to the most recent “Loco” -- on Dec. 22 through Warner Music Japan.



Along with the announcement, the firm unveiled “Wannabe” in Japanese as well as the accompanying music video. “Wannabe” is the title track from its second EP from March 2020.



The quintet signaled its official debut in Japan with a digital album ‘What’z ITZY” in September.



Its first studio album “Crazy In Love” from September topped iTunes Japan’s pop chart and K-pop albums chart and a score of major albums charts. The LP ranked No. 11 on Billboard 200.



ITZY will host an online showcase to meet fans in Japan on Dec. 18.



BTOB’s Lee Minhyuk to drop solo digital single





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)