S. Korea's defense minister holds talks with Australian Army chief

South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) and Australian Chief of Army Rick Burr pose for a photo as they meet for talks at the defense ministry in Seoul on Monday, in this photo released by Suh's office. (Suh Wook's office)

South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook held talks with the visiting Australian Army chief in Seoul on Monday to discuss defense industry cooperation and regional security, his office said.



During the talks with Australian Chief of Army Lt. Gen. Rick Burr, Suh noted that a South Korean company has been chosen as the preferred bidder to supply self-propelled howitzers to the Australian military, and called for deeper bilateral cooperation in the artillery sector.



The two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries so as to faithfully implement the outcomes of the countries' foreign and defense ministerial talks held in September.



During the September ministerial talks, South Korea and Australia agreed to broaden their cooperation in cyberspace, space and other realms for regional security and stability.



During Monday's meeting, Burr shared his assessment on the regional security in the Indo-Pacific region and expressed Australia's commitment to contribute to the regional security.



Burr plans to meet Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin later in the day.



The Australian Army chief is currently on an Asia swing that also includes a visit to Japan. (Yonhap)