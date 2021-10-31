 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Exports of seaweed robust amid popularity of Korean culture

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 1, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Nov 1, 2021 - 10:01

South Korean exports of seaweed products moved up 13 percent on-year over the first nine months of 2021, data showed, on the back of the growing popularity of Korean culture abroad.

Outbound shipments of seaweed products came to $507 million in the January-September period, compared to the $448 million tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The amount marked a sharp rise from just $100 million posted for all of 2010, the ministry said.

The number of export destinations of seaweed, meanwhile, came to 112 countries as of September, from 60 in 2010. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
