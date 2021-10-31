KBS under fire for program on beleaguered actor Kim Seon-ho

A screenshot shows an ad featuring Kim Seon-ho that was taken down, then used again. (ASEADO)



Public broadcaster KBS has come under fire for what viewers say was unnecessary programming concerning the beleaguered actor Kim Seon-ho.



On Friday, “Entertainment Weekly Live,” an entertainment show covering pop culture figures and industry news, aired a segment on recent controversy surrounding the actor.



The segment dealt with the question of whether the actor, whose ex-girlfriend claimed he had urged her to have an abortion only to later dump her, could be in any legal hot water.



Many viewers felt the report was unnecessary as the actor had stepped down from the KBS variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” and his scenes had been edited out.



“The actor publicly apologized for his actions and Kim’s former girlfriend asked people to stop reproducing any additional unverified stories and to stop malicious media coverage. I cannot understand why the public broadcaster KBS is making offensive content that any YouTuber could make. I really don’t understand the purpose of airing the segment on Kim,” said an online petition posted to the KBS Audience Rights Center on Friday.



The online petition, which called on the broadcaster to stop airing the episode, had gathered 6,946 signatures as of Sunday.



While KBS is required to respond to petitions that gain more than 1,000 signatures in 30 days, the broadcaster has yet to respond.



A screenshot from the KBS Audience Rights Center shows how many viewers supported a petition opposing Kim’s withdrawal from “2 Days & 1 Night” and another demanding that the broadcaster stop airing the latest episode of “Entertainment Weekly Live.” (KBS)