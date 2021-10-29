World DJ Festival returns to stage to meet fans offline

Poster for “2022 World DJ Festival” (BEPCTangent Creative)

After two years of being limited to online concerts by the lingering pandemic, the World DJ Festival will return to the stage next year at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul.



This year’s World DJ Festival will be held for three consecutive days starting June 4, and is expected to accommodate tens of thousands of audiences which can occupy the size of the whole stadium, BEPCTangent Creative, the festival organizer announced on Thursday. But the number of acceptable audiences is subject to change depending on pandemic circumstances.



In the years since the festival’s first outing in 2007, world-class DJs have taken the stage, including Avicii, Odesza, Above and Beyond, Justice, Medeon, Porter Robinson and Alan Walker. The festival has covered a wide range of genres, from house and trance to dubstep and hardstyle, drawing a total of more than 800,000 festivalgoers in the past 13 years.



The two festivals before the COVID-19 outbreak, were held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in 2018, and Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, in 2019.



Some big name artists of next year’s official lineup posted on the festival’s website include, Shaun, Raiden, Aster and Neo, Vandal Rock, Soda, MIU, and DJ Koo.



“We promise the fans who have long waited for our festival to enjoy an experience they’ve never had before, with a colorful artist lineup and stages, and the most powerful sound and special effects so far.” Kim Eun-seong, CEO of BEPCTangent Creative announced Thursday.



The super-early-bird tickets for next year’s World DJ Festival are available starting Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. through WeMap at wemakeprice.com. Details and updates on schedules of the festival will be announced at the official webpage, as well as the festival’s YouTube channel and social media.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)