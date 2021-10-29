 Back To Top
National

US Marine commander posthumously named Korean War hero of month

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2021 - 14:35       Updated : Oct 29, 2021 - 14:35
This photo released by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Friday, shows late Gen. Oliver Prince Smith of the US Marine Corps. (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)
This photo released by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Friday, shows late Gen. Oliver Prince Smith of the US Marine Corps. (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)
South Korea's veterans ministry said Friday it has named late Gen. Oliver Prince Smith of the US Marine Corps as the Korean War hero of the month for his role in a major evacuation mission during the 1950-53 conflict.

Under his leadership, the 1st Marine Division of the US fought their way against Chinese forces at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, which is considered one of the fiercest battles of the war.

The 1950 battle enabled the famous Hungnam evacuation, in which UN troops helped evacuate a large number of Korean civilians.

The US government conferred the Distinguished Service Cross on Smith in 1950 for his role in the battle. He retired as a four-star general in 1955.

Smith passed away in California at the age of 84 in 1977. (Yonhap)
