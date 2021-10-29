Schools to begin transition to normal from Nov. 22

First-year students at Chilbo Middle School in Gyeonggi-do play tug-of-war on Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean schools will implement measures to live with the pandemic late next month, schools beginning a full transition to in-person classes from Nov. 22.
The Ministry of Education announced Friday that for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools, a return to regular classes will be implemented step by step from Nov. 22 after a three-week preparation period.
Social distancing rules will be lifted from the day, and full school attendance will be allowed in all regions.
For kindergartens, outside play and physical activities will be permitted. For elementary, middle and high schools, discussion and hands-on activities will be allowed. Schools will each manage their own transitions according to their specific circumstances.
Universities will begin a step-by-step recovery from Nov. 1.
Small-scale and experimental classes should be run face-to-face in principle. Other courses should be run face-to-face as much as possible under careful quarantine management. However, students in self-quarantine or living in rural areas will be able to study remotely.
From the first semester of next year, all schools, including universities, will restore their “complete daily lives.”
In the case of elementary, middle and high schools, not only face-to-face classes but also festivals, competitions and overnight field trips will be allowed. Universities will be normalized, including for attendance and evaluation, which had been eased due to COVID-19.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)