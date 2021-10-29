 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to fully resume in-person school classes from Nov. 22: ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2021 - 14:14       Updated : Oct 29, 2021 - 14:14
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Education
South Korea will fully resume in-person school classes next month in line with the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme, the education ministry said Friday.

In-person attendance at kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools will resume nationwide on Nov. 22, following this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a state-run university entrance exam, on Nov. 18, according to the ministry.

The plan is part of the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme to be imposed for the next four weeks as part of a broader plan to gradually lift the virus restrictions by the end of January. (Yonhap)
