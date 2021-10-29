 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Card spending up in Q3 amid fast vaccination

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2021 - 10:50       Updated : Oct 29, 2021 - 10:50
A consumer paying bills with a credit card. (Yonhap News TV)
A consumer paying bills with a credit card. (Yonhap News TV)
Card spending in South Korea grew in the third quarter from a year earlier as consumer sentiment improved amid expanded vaccination and relaxed social distancing rules, industry data showed Friday.

Card spending came to about 248 trillion won ($212.2 billion) in the July-September period, up 8.6 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Credit Finance Association.

The growth was attributed to improving consumer sentiment bolstered by accelerated vaccination against COVID-19 and an economic recovery.

Card spending in the wholesale and retail sectors jumped 12.2 percent over the same period, while card spending in transportation and education grew 5.1 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.

Spending on accommodations and dining-out, however, contracted 7 percent as people remained wary of the coronavirus, the data showed. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114