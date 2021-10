Up to 10 allowed to gather in Seoul regardless of vaccination: PM

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that up to 10 people in the wider Seoul area and 12 people in the non-metropolitan area are free to meet regardless of vaccination as part of daily recovery to be carried out step by step in three stages.The first step will be implemented for four weeks and the quarantine situation will be comprehensively evaluated to decide whether to switch to the next step.“It is urgent to recover small business owners and self-employed people who have endured painful sacrifices for the safety of the community. To this end, we will drastically lift social distancing measures on business hour restrictions,” he said at a meeting.The limit on the number of people who can gather will be eased.“Regardless of vaccination, up to 10 people in the wider Seoul area and 12 people in the non-metropolitan area are free to meet,” Kim said.“However, restaurants and cafes are bound to be vulnerable to social distancing measures, such as taking off masks while eating, so up to four people who have not been vaccinated will be able to gather.”In the case of high-risk facilities such as entertainment facilities and indoor sports facilities, the government will apply “vaccination certification and PCR negative confirmation.”Relaxed social distancing measures have also been applied to restore daily life in various fields such as religious facilities, performance halls, rallies and events. The details of the implementation plan will be reported to the public in detail after the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting.By Shin Ji-hye ( shinjh@heraldcorp.com