Kotra preparing for Korea pavilion at CES 2022

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency President and CEO Yu Jeoung-yeol (center) attends Korea Electronics Show 2021 held at Coex in southern Seoul. The agency organized a showcase of electronic products that will be introduced at the Korean pavilion during the CES 2022. (Kotra)
The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Thursday that it will take innovative products of small local companies to next year’s CES, the world’s largest tech show held annually in Las Vegas.
For the Korean pavilion at the CES 2022, some 210 companies and 13 institutions will travel to the US, according to Kotra.
Among them, some 14 local companies had a chance to showcase their latest products at Korea Electronics Show 2021, underway at Coex in southern Seoul, from Tuesday through Friday.
The exhibit at KES 2021 will be part of the Korea showcase at CES 2022’s “Eureka Park,” a special exhibition featuring innovative products by startup companies from respective countries.
Since 2017, Kotra has been organizing the country’s pavilion at CES, with an aim of introducing local companies to global markets.
Some of the products introduced at the KES include a device that allows shoppers to digitally try on products through augmented reality before they buy, a smart mirror that puts a personal trainer in a user’s reflection, a wearable device with a barcode scanner and a memory device that allows users to watch stereoscopic images on their smart devices.
Through the event, Kotra also provided opportunities for local firms to attract local investments.
The company that introduced a barcode scanner-equipped memory device, for instance, held a series of meetings with other companies and expects to sign a contract worth some 55 million won ($47,000).
Another company that manufactures electric bikes also landed a 5 billion won investment deal through meetings with local investment firms and venture capitals.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
