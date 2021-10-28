RaonSecure wins spy agency’s cyberattack defense competition

Raon WhiteHat’s team CodeRed wins the 2021 Cyber Conflict Exercise & Contest, a cyberattack defense competition hosted by the National Intelligence Agency. (RaonSecure)
South Korean IT security solutions provider RaonSecure said Thursday it has won a cyberattack defense competition hosted by the nation’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service.
According to the firm, two teams led by ethical hackers from Raon WhiteHat, a subsidiary that provides consulting services on IT security, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at 2021 Cyber Conflict Exercise & Contest.
CCE is an annual cyberattack defense competition hosted by the NIS. Of 282 participants, 30 of those who passed the qualifying stage last month competed against each other from morning until midnight Tuesday. Raon WhiteHat’s team CodeRed and team GYG were the winner and the runner-up of the competition, respectively.
Raon’s hackers previously won renowned international cybersecurity competitions including Defcon CTF in the United Stated and RealWorld CTF in China.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)