[Serendipity] To see, to be seen

A cacophony of images, a riot of colors.



That is what I saw at an exhibition in Itaewon, central Seoul, heralded as a hip show.



It surely had all the elements of an of-the-moment show: Provocative images, saturated colors, all the glamour of glossy artwork. “Toiletpaper: The Studio” at Hyundai Card Storage in Itaewon is a literal replica of the photography-based magazine Toiletpaper’s Milan studio.



The exhibition is touted as the first to ever look inside the studio of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari. And the show delivers. The colorful studio space -- from the walls covered with the creative duo’s surreal work to the whimsical, bold furniture -- is said to be an exact re-creation of the magazine’s Milan studio.



It appears nothing was off limits. The exhibition includes a replica of the studio’s laundry room, with clothes spilling out of a washing machine. Even the lush, green courtyard has been re-created, complete with its garden ornaments. Walking through the courtyard, I wondered if even the scent lingering in the air had been imported from the original garden in Milan.



If you ever harbored any curiosity about the working environment of creative types who seem to possess infinite imagination, this exhibition will perhaps more than satiate your curiosity.





An installation view shows “Toiletpaper: The Studio,” running at Hyundai Card Storage in Itaewon, Seoul. (Hyundai Card)