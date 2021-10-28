 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG Electronics Q3 net profit down 20.4% on Bolt EV recall costs

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:31

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday its net profit dropped 20.4 percent on-year in the third quarter due to costs incurred in a recall of General Motor's Bolt electric vehicles.

The South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing that net income came to 516.5 billion won ($440 million) in the July-September, down from 649.2 billion won during the same period of last year.

LG Electronics said the recall of General Motor's Bolt electric vehicles hurt its bottom line.

LG Electronics said its third-quarter operating profit fell 49.6 percent on-year to 540.7 billion won as it set aside 480 billion won for the recall cost.

The company supplied GM with battery modules that are made with battery cells from LG Energy Solution Ltd. In August, the tech firm revised down its second-quarter profit after setting aside 234.6 billion won for the recall.

LG Electronics said sales reached a record 18.79 trillion won, up 22 percent from a year earlier on strong home appliances and television businesses.

LG's main cash cow, home appliance & air solution units, maintained its solid performance in the third quarter, as LG Objet Collection products, which offer enhanced customization options, have continued to help rack up sales.

Its home entertainment division that manages the TV business drove strong sales with the popularity of OLED TV, brushing off concerns over increasing logistic and retail costs.

Global OLED TV shipments, led by LG, are projected to reach 6.5 million units by the end of this year, according to a recent report by market researcher Omdia, up from the previous estimate of 5.8 million units. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114