FSC chief vows support for banks’ integrated digital platform

From left: NH NongHyup Bank CEO Kwon Joon-hak, Hana Bank CEO Park Sung-ho, Shinhan Bank CEO Jin Ok-dong, Financial Services Commission Chairman Koh Seung-beom, Korea Federation of Banks Chairman Kim Kwang-soo, KB Kookmin Bank CEO Heo In and DGB Daegu Bank CEO Im Seong-hoon pose for a photo after a meeting held at the Korea Federation of Banks headquarters in central Seoul, Thursday. (FSC)