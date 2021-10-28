 Back To Top
Business

Kakao Games co-CEOs to push for oversea expansion

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 15:56       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 17:30
Kakao Games CEO Namkoong Whon (left) will be in charge of business in North America and Europe, as CEO Cho Kye-hyun takes charge of business in Asia. (Kakao Games)
Kakao Games Corp. said Thursday its two co-CEOs will assume regional responsibilities as it pushes to expand its foothold in major markets overseas.

Namkoong Whon, who currently oversees the company’s management and development as well as new business projects, will now also be representing Kakao Games’ North America and Europe studio, the firm said.

Fellow CEO Cho Kye-hyun will be directing business in Asia on top of his existing responsibilities on the company’s publishing business.

“We have prepared a new global studio management system to overcome limited area, limited platform and limited time. Not only will we try to go ‘beyond game’ but also ‘beyond Korea’ with Kakao Games season 2,” said Namkoong Whon via a press release.

The affiliate of IT giant Kakao has been continuously expanding its business field into diverse sectors since it merged with Daum Games in 2016.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
