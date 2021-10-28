 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Chinese Amb. Xing pays tribute to ex-President Roh

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 13:48       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 13:48
Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming pays tribute to former President Roh Tae-woo at the funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming pays tribute to former President Roh Tae-woo at the funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The top Chinese envoy here expressed condolences Thursday over the death of former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, who formally established diplomatic ties between the two nations during his presidency.

Ambassador Xing Haiming said Roh is "an old friend" of China who changed the regional security dynamic by establishing relations with China in 1992 and deciding to sever South Korea's ties with Taiwan.

"(We) won't forget that (Roh) made a big decision to forge diplomatic relations with China," Xing said, as he visited the funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital in the capital.

Xing, who met with Roh in person after being appointed to the position, said he personally feels "deep grief" over his death. Roh died Tuesday at the age of 88.

The ambassador vowed efforts to further deepen bilateral relations as the two Asian neighbors commemorate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties next year.

Roh visited Beijing in 1992 to meet his Chinese counterpart, Yang Shangkun, in the first-ever summit between the two nations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114