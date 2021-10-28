Doosan’s Moon Hong-sung promoted to CBO, spearhead all biz

Doosan Corp.’s Chief Business Officer Moon Hong-sung (Doosan Group)

Doosan Group said Thursday it has promoted Doosan Corp. President Moon Hong-sung to chief business officer. The newly appointed CBO will be tasked with leading all businesses of Doosan Corp. from hydrogen fuel cells and drones to industrial robots.



Before the promotion, Moon served as the chief strategy officer and led new businesses for Doosan Robotics, Doosan Mobility Innovation and Doosan Logistics Solutions at the holding entity Doosan Corp. since earlier this year. Now, key segments such as Doosan Electronics BG will fall under his command.





Doosan Fuel Cell Chief Executive Officer Jeff Chung (Doosan Group)