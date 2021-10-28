 Back To Top
Doosan’s Moon Hong-sung promoted to CBO, spearhead all biz

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:02
Doosan Corp.’s Chief Business Officer Moon Hong-sung (Doosan Group)
Doosan Group said Thursday it has promoted Doosan Corp. President Moon Hong-sung to chief business officer. The newly appointed CBO will be tasked with leading all businesses of Doosan Corp. from hydrogen fuel cells and drones to industrial robots.

Before the promotion, Moon served as the chief strategy officer and led new businesses for Doosan Robotics, Doosan Mobility Innovation and Doosan Logistics Solutions at the holding entity Doosan Corp. since earlier this year. Now, key segments such as Doosan Electronics BG will fall under his command. 

Doosan Fuel Cell Chief Executive Officer Jeff Chung (Doosan Group)
Meanwhile, Jeff Chung, the incumbent CEO of Doosan Fuel Cell America, will take on the post at Doosan Fuel Cell in South Korea as well. The Harvard graduate will be in charge of all hydrogen business of Doosan.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
