[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa sets record with solo music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink’s solo debut song reached over 300 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, her label YG Entertainment announced .



It took 48 days to reach the milestone, the shortest time for a music video released by a K-pop solo female artist. This replaces the previous record held by bandmate Jennie’s “Solo,” at 183 days. The two are the only music videos made by a K-pop female solo musician to achieve the feat so far. The video for “LaLisa” set the world record for the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours when it was released on Sept. 10.



On Tuesday, “LaLisa” topped 100 million streams on Spotify in about 46 days, the second-shortest time for a K-pop solo musician. It took Lisa’s “Money,” another track from the solo album, only 37 days.



The lead track from the same-titled album ranked No. 84 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 64 on the official singles chart in the UK. It topped iTunes top songs chart in 72 regions.



Seventeen to hold digital concerts next month





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will host two online concerts in November, the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment announced Wednesday.



The title of the concert, “Seventeen Concert ,” comes after a yearlong project. The live performances, slated for Nov. 14 and 21, will have two different themes: “power” and “love.”



The 13-member act released its ninth EP “Attacca” on Oct. 22 and it sold more than 1.15 million copies as of Tuesday, according to its management firm. This is the fifth album in a row to exceed a million sales, following the third studio album “An Ode,” seventh EP “Heng:garae,” special album “Semicolon” and eighth EP “Your Choice.”



The new EP topped the iTunes albums charts in 16 regions and title track “Rock With You” landed atop iTunes songs charts in 19 regions. It also was No. 1 on Japan’s Oricon daily and weekly album rankings.



JustB drops 1st single





(Credit: BlueDot Entertainment)

Boy band JustB put out its first single “Just Beat” Wednesday, holding an online showcase for the song.



It has been only four months since the group’s debut, but the members have put in as much effort in the single as they did for the debut album, Jeon Doyeom underlined.



The single is more about controlling and restraining feelings, explained Im Jimin. The debut album symbolized anger as flames in red while the new single focuses on internalized feelings in blue flames, but larger, added Lee Gunwoo.



The performers expressed their gratitude to fans for the support and said that they tried to show their candid selves through a reality content as a way to stay connected.



“We want to become a group that can repay the love we receive,” said Jeon. They said they have monitored their promotional activities for the debut album and thought a lot about how to improve themselves for the single.



“Hopefully we can become a team that our fans can proudly name,” said Baein.



Secret Number returns full of retro vibe





(Credit: Vine Entertainment)